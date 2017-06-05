Quantcast

Trump tweets out attacks on courts and Justice Dept. over controversial ‘travel ban’

Reuters

05 Jun 2017 at 07:06 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his controversial travel ban plans on Monday following a weekend attack in London, calling for an expedited judicial review and urging his administration to seek a tougher version of the proposal.

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,” Trump, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court, wrote in a series of tweets on the issue.

“The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!” he wrote.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Gareth Jones)

