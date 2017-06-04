Quantcast

Trump Twitter frenzy takes shot at London’s Muslim mayor over Saturday night’s terrorist attack

Tom Boggioni

04 Jun 2017 at 08:23 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

As is his habit, President Donald Trump was up early Sunday morning tweeting up a storm — this time blaming the Saturday night attacks in London on “political correctness.”

Following a Saturday night when Trump tweeted out a call for a Muslim travel ban — which may come back to haunt him in the courts — Trump railed against political correctness and threw in an aside about guns for good measure.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also took a shot at London’s Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan, writing, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

You can read the tweets below:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
