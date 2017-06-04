Trump Twitter frenzy takes shot at London’s Muslim mayor over Saturday night’s terrorist attack

Donald Trump speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

As is his habit, President Donald Trump was up early Sunday morning tweeting up a storm — this time blaming the Saturday night attacks in London on “political correctness.”

Following a Saturday night when Trump tweeted out a call for a Muslim travel ban — which may come back to haunt him in the courts — Trump railed against political correctness and threw in an aside about guns for good measure.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also took a shot at London’s Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan, writing, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

You can read the tweets below:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017