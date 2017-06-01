Trump will likely get US into a war: poll
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump Will Likely Get U.S. Into a War: Poll
On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump touted an anti-interventionist vision for military policy. About four months into his presidency, most Americans think it’s likely he’s going to get the country mixed up in a war. A new poll this week from The Economist/YouGov found that 55 percent of U.S. adults thought it was at least…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion