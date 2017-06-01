Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump will likely get US into a war: poll

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 09:39 ET                   
Donald J. Trump at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

Trump Will Likely Get U.S. Into a War: Poll

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump touted an anti-interventionist vision for military policy. About four months into his presidency, most Americans think it’s likely he’s going to get the country mixed up in a war. A new poll this week from The Economist/YouGov found that 55 percent of U.S. adults thought it was at least…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rick Santorum stuns CNN panel while mansplaining renewable energy: The Sun is not ‘reliable’ or ‘consistent’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+