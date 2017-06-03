Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s approval ratings continue to collapse

Newsweek

03 Jun 2017 at 14:05 ET                   
President Donald J. Trump arrives at the Memorial Amphitheater during the 149th annual Department of Defense (DoD) National Memorial Day Observance. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

Trump’s Approval Ratings Continue To Sag

In his decision Thursday to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, President Donald Trump strengthened support with his core base. The contentious move, however, represents yet another setback for Trump’s sagging approval ratings, as seven of 10 Americans were in support of the agreement. Trump’s approval and favorability are already historically low at this point in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘F**k them all’: Alec Baldwin tells Kathy Griffin to ‘ignore’ Trump ‘like the rest of the world’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+