Trump’s vow to replace Paris climate accord won’t work

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 17:47 ET                   
Donald Trump in the Rose Garden (screengrab)

“So we’re getting out.” With those words, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, a move that dramatically reverses America’s position on reducing global warming and ends its leadership on the issue. The announcement was not unexpected, nor was Trump’s rationale that the deal was unfair to the U.S.…

