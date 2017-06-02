Quantcast

Twitter slams Ivanka Trump over LGBT tweet

International Business Times

02 Jun 2017 at 08:10 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (ABC News)

Hours after President Donald Trump announced the United States will pull out of the Paris climate deal, Ivanka Trump hopped on Twitter to wish the LGBT community a “joyful #pride2017.” Almost immediately, Twitter users slammed her for her merry approach and celebratory mood after her father’s decision, which was has been called a mistake by a…

