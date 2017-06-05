Twitter slams Megyn Kelly’s approach toward Putin
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
While most of the people in the United States as well as all over the world tuned into the special episode of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” to finally get some answers out of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the raging controversy that Russia had sabotaged the 2016 U.S. election, it ended up being a one-way…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion