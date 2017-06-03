Quantcast

UN Security Council increases sanctions on North Korea

German Press Agency

03 Jun 2017 at 09:31 ET                   
This undated file picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) with Korean People's Army service personnel in Pyongyang (AFP Photo/)

New York (dpa) – The UN Security Council voted Friday to sharpen sanctions against North Korea after a series of missile launches in recent weeks. The 15-member council voted on a resolution to impose travel bans and asset freezes on a new list of 14 North Korean officials. Four entities including the national Koryo Bank are…

