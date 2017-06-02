US cities more unequal than Mexico, study reveals
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. The cities of the Americas are unequal places. U.S. census data and recent American Community Surveys show that in most modern American metropolises, resources are unevenly distributed across the city—think New York City’s lower Manhattan versus the South Bronx—with residents enjoying unequal access to…
