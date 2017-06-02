Quantcast

US could deny transgender recruits beginning July 1

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 12:41 ET                   
FILE PHOTO - U.S. army soldiers are seen marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The U.S. military will not start allowing transgender men and women to sign up starting July 1 as planned unless the Pentagon moves to fully implement a policy enacted under former President Barack Obama’s administration, Military Times reported Thursday, citing sources privy to internal discussions. The report stressed that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis can ultimately…

