US could deny transgender recruits beginning July 1
The U.S. military will not start allowing transgender men and women to sign up starting July 1 as planned unless the Pentagon moves to fully implement a policy enacted under former President Barack Obama’s administration, Military Times reported Thursday, citing sources privy to internal discussions. The report stressed that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis can ultimately…
