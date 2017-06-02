Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘US gay lobby conspiring against me’: Margaret Court

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 09:01 ET                   
Margaret Court

Twenty four-time Grand Slam winner Margaret Court believes a “conspiracy” by the “U.S. gay lobby” is aiming to strip her name from one of the courts at Melbourne Park, the venue of the Australian Open. Martina Navratilova, the 18-time major winner, renewed the call for renaming the Margaret Court Arena on Thursday after labeling the Australian’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway trashes Comey before his Senate testimony for hurting ‘morale’ at the FBI
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+