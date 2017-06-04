WATCH: Fox News pundits upset ‘Wonder Woman’ isn’t wearing ‘patriotic’ underwear
“Wonder Woman,” which opened Friday to mostly strong reviews. But over at Fox News, some exception was taken to the superhero’s lack of patriotism. On Friday’s edition of “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” pundits Dion Baia, Mike Gunzelman and Cavuto debated their concerns on the so-called “un-American” turn the live-action film took. Cavuto began the segment…
