WATCH: French video demolishes Trump talking points on climate withdrawal in 40 perfect seconds
The standard operating procedure for the Trump administration is as follows: Say a thing you want people to believe. Repeat that thing. Keep repeating, until it’s true. The latest thing Trump desperately wants you to believe? That the Paris Accord on climate change was somehow a bad thing for our country. On Thursday, the White House…
We’ve seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord. We disagree – so we’ve changed it. #MakeThePlanetGreatAgain. pic.twitter.com/8A92MBwe6c
— France Diplomacy(@francediplo_EN) June 2, 2017
