WATCH LIVE: Ariana Grande hosts #OneLoveManchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande (Wikimedia Commons)

Despite the terrorist attacks that rocked the U.K. Saturday night, pop star Ariana Grande will headline her previously scheduled benefit concert for Manchester –13 days after the attack at her concert where 23 people were killed.

Proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, benefiting the victims and families of the attack.

Expected guests include Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Beiber.

You can watch the live feed below via YouTube: