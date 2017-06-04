Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Ariana Grande hosts #OneLoveManchester benefit concert

Tom Boggioni

04 Jun 2017 at 13:54 ET                   
Ariana Grande (Wikimedia Commons)

Despite the terrorist attacks that rocked the U.K. Saturday night, pop star Ariana Grande will headline her previously scheduled benefit concert for Manchester –13 days after the attack at her concert where 23 people were killed.

Proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, benefiting the victims and families of the attack.

Expected guests include Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Beiber.

You can watch the live feed below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
