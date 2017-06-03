Quantcast

WATCH: Putin suggests US hackers might have meddled with presidential election

International Business Times

03 Jun 2017 at 07:02 ET                   
Image: Vladimir Putin speaks to 60 Minutes (screen capture)

Just a day after saying that “patriotic” Russian hackers might have meddled with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, suggested that those hackers could have come from “anywhere.” He said it is likely that those hackers were from the U.S. and might have shifted the blame…

