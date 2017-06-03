WATCH: Putin suggests US hackers might have meddled with presidential election
Just a day after saying that “patriotic” Russian hackers might have meddled with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, suggested that those hackers could have come from “anywhere.” He said it is likely that those hackers were from the U.S. and might have shifted the blame…
