WATCH: Video Of Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Released

International Business Times

01 Jun 2017 at 00:04 ET                   
Tiger Woods (Mugshot)

Video of Monday’s DUI arrest of golf legend Tiger Woods has been released. The dash cam footage shows both the moment that officers approached the athlete’s 2015 Mercedes-Benz as well as his sobriety test, which a police report previously revealed Woods failed. Woods said Monday that the event occurred after he had an adverse reaction to…

