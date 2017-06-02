Quantcast

Who will pay for the wall? New bill for Trump’s border wall would impose more taxes

International Business Times

02 Jun 2017 at 13:21 ET                   
This article originally appeared on the Motley Fool. President Trump entered the Oval Office on a sea of campaign promises. These included repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare), reforming both the individual and corporate tax codes, and building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. After more than four months in office,…

