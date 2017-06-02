Who will pay for the wall? New bill for Trump’s border wall would impose more taxes
This article originally appeared on the Motley Fool. President Trump entered the Oval Office on a sea of campaign promises. These included repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare), reforming both the individual and corporate tax codes, and building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. After more than four months in office,…
