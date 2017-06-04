Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why don’t individual states provide single-payer healthcare?

Newsweek

04 Jun 2017 at 07:51 ET                   
Doctor listening to patient - Shutterstock

Why Don’t States Provide Single-Payer Healthcare?

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Michael Lee, Public Policy Analyst: Why haven’t liberal states like California adopted a single-payer healthcare system to show the rest of the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Evangelicals who propelled Trump to White House now faced with rising army of ‘hidden atheists’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+