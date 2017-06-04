Why don’t individual states provide single-payer healthcare?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Why Don’t States Provide Single-Payer Healthcare?
Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Michael Lee, Public Policy Analyst: Why haven’t liberal states like California adopted a single-payer healthcare system to show the rest of the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion