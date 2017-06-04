Quantcast

Why men make up the bulk of suicides in the US

International Business Times

04 Jun 2017 at 04:54 ET                   
A man pauses at a grave during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Did you know that suicide is the tenth highest cause of death in the United States? And men die by suicide 3.5 times more than women. According to 2015 official data by American Association of Suicidology, 121 people died by suicide every day out of which 93 were men. The recent death of 52-year-old Seattle grunge…

