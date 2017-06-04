Why men make up the bulk of suicides in the US
Did you know that suicide is the tenth highest cause of death in the United States? And men die by suicide 3.5 times more than women. According to 2015 official data by American Association of Suicidology, 121 people died by suicide every day out of which 93 were men. The recent death of 52-year-old Seattle grunge…
