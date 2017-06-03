Will Jon Ossoff win again? Here’s what the polls predict
With just weeks to go until the runoff election in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, Democrat Jon Ossoff holds the slightest lead. In a poll released Thursday by WSB-TV/Landmark Communications, 49.1 percent of voters said they favored Ossoff, while about 47.6 percent backed Republican Karen Handel. “We’re looking at a dead heat,” Landmark President Mark Rountree told…
