Will Jon Ossoff win again? Here’s what the polls predict

Newsweek

03 Jun 2017 at 11:03 ET                   
Jon Ossoff (Twitter)

With just weeks to go until the runoff election in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, Democrat Jon Ossoff holds the slightest lead. In a poll released Thursday by WSB-TV/Landmark Communications, 49.1 percent of voters said they favored Ossoff, while about 47.6 percent backed Republican Karen Handel. “We’re looking at a dead heat,” Landmark President Mark Rountree told…

