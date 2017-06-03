Will Trump return Russian properties seized by Obama?
The Trump administration has come under criticism from Democrats for considering to return to Russia two diplomatic compounds, one near New York City and the other on Maryland’s eastern shore. Russian officials staying there were ousted by former President Barack Obama as a form of punishment for Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, reports said.…
