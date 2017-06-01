Quantcast

Workers detained by ICE on military base denied immigration hearing

San Jose Mercury News

01 Jun 2017 at 00:00 ET                   
Raids by federal agents resulted in arrests of nearly 200 people in southern California amid a continuing crackdown on illegal immigrants (AFP Photo/Ron Rogers)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Two undocumented immigrants detained by ICE agents on the Travis Air Force Base earlier this month remain in expedited deportation proceedings after being denied immigration hearings Tuesday, according to their attorney and local immigration activists. The men, Hugo Mejia, of San Rafael, and Rodrigo Nunez, from Hayward — both undocumented immigrants from…

