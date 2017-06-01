Workers detained by ICE on military base denied immigration hearing
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Two undocumented immigrants detained by ICE agents on the Travis Air Force Base earlier this month remain in expedited deportation proceedings after being denied immigration hearings Tuesday, according to their attorney and local immigration activists. The men, Hugo Mejia, of San Rafael, and Rodrigo Nunez, from Hayward — both undocumented immigrants from…
