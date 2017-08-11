100-year-old Antarctic fruitcake Is ‘almost’ edible
The Antarctic Heritage Trust found a nearly edible 100-year-old fruitcake in the oldest building in Antarctica, according to reports Thursday. Conservators with the Antarctic Heritage Trust found the fruitcake among artifacts from the Terra Nova Expedition led by British explorer Robert Falcon Scott between 1910 and 1913. The fruitcake is one of about 1,500 artifacts discovered…
