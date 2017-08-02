2-year old with cerebral palsy beaten to death by Utah man who later married mother and had another child

Baby S.M. -- via Facebook

A Salt Lake City man has been charged in the beating death of his then-girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter in 2016, prior to marrying the woman and fathering another child with her.

According to the Deseret News, Jake Don Jensen, 29, has been charged with child abuse homicide and child abuse — a second-degree felony.

Police state that emergency crews were called to a home in January of 2016, where the 19-month-old girl was reportedly having a seizure. According to the report, the little girl suffered from cerebral palsy, and that the seizure had concluded before help arrived. Both Jensen and the mother, identified as Stephanie Mahaffey Jensen, declined to have the toddler — identified as S.M. — taken to the hospital, saying they would follow up with the child’s doctor the next day.

According to police the couple brought the child to the emergency room two days later, stating she had another seizure, and that the little girl never regained consciousness.

Following her death, doctors discovered both of the toddler’s legs had been broken and had never been treated.

Further examination revealed her injuries were “most consistent with severe child physical abuse, given the lack of any other adequate explanation for either her broken legs or the head and eye injuries,” the court house documents state, with the doctors speculating that the child had likely been in pain for some time.

Police state that Jensen had been in charge of the little girl during both incidents while her mother was at work.

According to the authorities, Jensen and Mahaffey were married after the little girls death and have since had another child.

As of Monday, the mother had not been charged.