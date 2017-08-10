2,000-year-old stone workshop discovered near where Jesus turned water into wine
Because it was immune to ritual impurity, the use of stoneware was rife among Jews during the Roman era By Amanda Borschel-Dan Dr. Yonatan Adler on-site at the stone quarry and tool production center excavations at Reina in Lower Galilee. (Samuel Magal/IAA) Stone vessels unearthed inside the ancient workshop at the stone quarry and tool production…
