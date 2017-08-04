Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

4 ways to prevent loneliness from killing us all

Medical Daily

05 Aug 2017 at 23:31 ET                   
Young woman patient lying at hospital bed feeling sad and depressed worried. (Shutterstock)

America is lonelier than ever, with the 2013 U.S. census suggesting that the number of Americans living alone is growing, while marriage and childbirth rates continue to fall. Loneliness can have adverse affects on both physical and mental health, and even increase risk of early death. A new study has highlighted 4 key ways to prevent…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Occidental College professor comes forward as victim of sexual harassment by Eric Bolling
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+