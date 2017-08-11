Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A game of ‘cops and robbers’ turned deadly when a 10-year-old pointed his dad’s rifle at his older brother

Rare

10 Aug 2017 at 20:08 ET                   
Shotgun barrels (Shutterstock)

A game of “cops and robbers” turned deadly when a 10-year-old pointed his dad’s rifle at his older brother

A game of “cops and robbers” between brothers turned deadly when a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy shot his 14-year-old sibling with his father’s rifle. A press release issued by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated that the brothers, plus another related 12-year-old boy, were playing Tuesday morning with what they thought was an unloaded gun without a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Manafort drops Mueller’s old law firm for one specializing in financial crimes: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+