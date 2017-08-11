A game of ‘cops and robbers’ turned deadly when a 10-year-old pointed his dad’s rifle at his older brother
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A game of “cops and robbers” turned deadly when a 10-year-old pointed his dad’s rifle at his older brother
A game of “cops and robbers” between brothers turned deadly when a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy shot his 14-year-old sibling with his father’s rifle. A press release issued by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated that the brothers, plus another related 12-year-old boy, were playing Tuesday morning with what they thought was an unloaded gun without a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion