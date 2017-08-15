Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A total solar eclipse was once all about fear, but it’s still an awe-inspiring event

GlobalPost

15 Aug 2017 at 06:57 ET                   
Solar eclipse near nebula (Shutterstock)

Throughout much of history, witnessing a total solar eclipse would mean one thing above all else. And that is fear. For the ancient Greeks, an eclipse was a sign that the gods were angry. The Vikings saw eclipses as a potential apocalypse. And the ancient Chinese apparently believed that an eclipse meant that a giant dragon…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The chaos of white supremacist in Charlottesville is only the beginning — the Nazis moved in
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+