‘About f’ing time’: Internet celebrates the decision to cut Jeffrey Lord — but blasts CNN for taking so long

Jeffrey Lord on CNN trying to spin the video scandal as a positive for Donald Trump (Screen capture)

After tweeting a Nazi salute on Twitter, CNN finally made the decision to release Jeffrey Lord from his contract with the cable news outlet.

Even the Anne Frank Center celebrated the end to Lord’s employment.

“The infestation of anti-Semitism in Trumpworld is a global embarrassment and apparently has no end,” Executive Director Steven Goldstein said in a statement. “The president will no doubt engage in distraction now by calling CNN ‘fake news.; But CNN is real news, and the Trump administration and its defenders are filled with real prejudice.”

GOOD RIDDANCE, JEFFREY LORD. We commend @CNN for firing @POTUS defender Lord for using Nazi salute on Twitter. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/jmzHJamd35 — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 10, 2017

Trump advocate Roger Stone blasted the network saying “there is something wrong in a world in which CNN fires Jeffrey Lord but retains diva Ana Navarro [sic] who is literally dumber than dog sh*t.”

He was quickly called out and mocked for his hostile words as well.

As one Twitter user pointed out, this wasn’t Lord’s first time using the offensive phrase. It was simply the first time he used the phrase and CNN must have reached the end of their rope .

It isn't the first time Jeffrey Lord used Sieg Heil… Also, kiddos, goes to show that punctuation matters, a lot. pic.twitter.com/EuUigeVhjd — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) August 10, 2017

The rest of the internet was right along with him. You can see the top tweets from activists below:

I heard he will become Gorka's goatee maintenance engineer. — adnan(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ .. (@werzadnan) August 10, 2017

Unfortunately, I find little to applaud about the ever-shifting standards deployed by cable news executives. #SelectiveHearing — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 10, 2017

God must have spent a little less time on Jeffrey Lord. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 10, 2017

Jeffrey Lord is defending his "Seig Heil" tweet, saying he was mocking Nazis and fascists. pic.twitter.com/ILULKQnHuF — James Crampton (@JimCramptonWPG) August 10, 2017

Of course Jeffrey Lord loves CNN. They plucked him from obscurity. And he'll probably return to obscurity now. https://t.co/dK21bxySYd — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) August 10, 2017

There is something wrong in a world in which Jeffrey Lord ever had a job at CNN. — Quagmire mctrumpsuck (@QMctrumpsuck) August 10, 2017

Maybe that was Jeffrey Lord's audition tweet for Trump TV, or for the WH Comms Role… https://t.co/stUFAO45zH — Adam Khan (@Khanoisseur) August 10, 2017

My thoughts exactly. Oh NOW he's crossed a line. — Beach, please. ☀️ (@Kris10_BeachPlz) August 10, 2017

Good riddance. That was a long time coming. Should of fired him when he compared Trump to Martin Luther King. — Marie J. (@MarieJ19) August 10, 2017

Finally. @CNN took you long enough. Some of your decisions have eroded your creditability. Lord was one on them. — Tribulum (@VinylSpinner1) August 10, 2017

Good riddance to bad rubbish. — Wishful Thinker (@wiseoldwoman) August 10, 2017

So that's what it takes to lose credibility… — Jason Wells (@Two_Tired) August 10, 2017

Another deplorable bites the dust — joanne savard (@josibird) August 10, 2017

Why did it take so long for CNN to fire this inane self serving biased pundit? CNN is complicit in our crisis by hiring Lord and McEnany — Christof Stäheli (@ChristofStaheli) August 10, 2017

Now who's #CNN going to put on air for no purpose other than making intellectually dishonest, fawning remarks about #Trump? #medialiteracy — Jeff Dannenberg (@jecrda) August 10, 2017

Took 'em long enough. — Chai-T (@TiffDiddy) August 10, 2017

Now… Seriously? It took them that long to fire this guy. — Joseph S (@joepenguionix) August 10, 2017

Really? God I hope it is true! First Kayleigh and then Lord? Now if we could get rid of that big fat turd David J. Urban… — Greg Cole (@100colefood) August 10, 2017

Probably heading over to Trump TV. — Rex Miller (@JahNestaWailer) August 10, 2017

He needs to grab some before he qualifies. — ⓡⓐ (@easlreh) August 10, 2017

An amendment to "never tweet": If it takes a stupid tweet for CNN to fire Jeffrey Lord, I'm all for it. pic.twitter.com/neWCyzg8lG — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 10, 2017

The offices of @mmfa react to the Jeffrey Lord news pic.twitter.com/PmDlxbfxqG — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 10, 2017

Here's @gaywonk learning that while Jeffrey Lord got fired from CNN, it took Lord tweeting a Nazi salute for it for it to happen. pic.twitter.com/hdft4JulJM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 10, 2017

Jeffrey Lord looks like the old man version of the Sandy Hook shooter pic.twitter.com/2fZpBre1E2 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 10, 2017