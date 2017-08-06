Al Gore on surge in climate disasters: TV News has become ‘a nature hike through the Book of Revelation’

70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 22/05/2017. Former U.S. vice president Al Gore poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Al Gore believes the apocalypse is upon us.

The former vice president sat down with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and explained how TV news these days is like a “nature hike through the Book of Revelation.”

The creator of new documentary, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” alluded to reports of extreme weather, saying the US has been hit with “11 once-in-a-thousand-year events” in just the past 7 years.

“Though the scientists have long connected the dots, the carbon polluters have mounted this lavishly funded, rear-guard action to pretend there’s still a debate,” Gore said.

“But again, Mother Nature is piercing that veil and convincing people that, whether they want to use the terms ‘global warming’ or ‘climate crisis’ or not, they can see for themselves with the evidence of their own senses that things are really changing for the worse.”

Gore has been very vocal criticizing President Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and address the alarming concerns.

The former VP said Trump has “isolated” himself from the majority of Americans who believe in the threat of climate change.

