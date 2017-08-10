Alabama mom goes viral after posting hilarious back to school photo
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With summer coming to a close and school back in session, parents nationwide are gearing up for the forthcoming academic year. One mother in particular, though, won national attention this week after she posted a picture of herself lounging by the pool and celebrating the return of her children to their Alamaba grade school. Jena Willingham…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion