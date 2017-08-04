Alex Jones: Being transgender a ‘mental illness’
Conservative provocateur Alex Jones said Wednesday that when a person identifies as transgender, it is like calling oneself a giant, colorful giraffe. Jones also likened transgender identity to mental illness. Claiming that his main objection to transgender issues is the use of taxpayer money to pay for transition surgeries, InfoWars host Jones apparently was discussing the…
