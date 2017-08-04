Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Alex Jones claims Deep State is ‘going to kill’ Trump

Newsweek

04 Aug 2017 at 17:17 ET                   
Conservative radio host Alex Jones on Nov. 14, 2014. [YouTube]

Right-wing radio personality Alex Jones said Friday that the so-called Deep State is planning to assassinate President Donald Trump. He and others on the far right have been accusing career government employees in the Deep State, particularily those who work in national security, of conspiring against Trump and his agenda. Far-right internet personality Mike Cernovich joined…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The election is over’: Michigan Trump voters tell him to ‘lose the ego’ and grow ‘tough skin’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+