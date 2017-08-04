Alex Jones claims Deep State is ‘going to kill’ Trump
Right-wing radio personality Alex Jones said Friday that the so-called Deep State is planning to assassinate President Donald Trump. He and others on the far right have been accusing career government employees in the Deep State, particularily those who work in national security, of conspiring against Trump and his agenda. Far-right internet personality Mike Cernovich joined…
