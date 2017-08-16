Amazon stock market value drops $5 billionn after Trump tweet
Amazon’s stock market value plunged by more than $5 billion following a tweet by Donald Trump that criticized the company. The president took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the e-commerce giant for damaging jobs in the U.S. and on its tax collection policy. “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and…
