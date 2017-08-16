Quantcast

Amazon stock market value drops $5 billionn after Trump tweet

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 18:21 ET                   
An Amazon Fresh delivery van moves down Pico Bloulevard in Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2013. The online grocery start-up Webvan is rising from the dead--in the form of an online grocery business called Amazon Fresh. Picture taken June 14, 2013. To match Feature AMAZON-WEBVAN/ REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT)

Amazon’s stock market value plunged by more than $5 billion following a tweet by Donald Trump that criticized the company. The president took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the e-commerce giant for damaging jobs in the U.S. and on its tax collection policy. “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and…

