Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

American Airlines accused of destroying woman’s wedding dress

International Business Times

17 Aug 2017 at 06:52 ET                   
American Airlines plane (via Wikimedia Commons).

American Airlines faced a lawsuit Tuesday after a woman alleged that the airline’s flight attendant deliberately destroyed her wedding dress in August 2015. The court papers claimed Yewande Oteh of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, decided to sue the airline after it failed to prevent or investigate the incident. Oteh was flying from Philadelphia International Airport to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Such a disgusting lie’: Trump bullies Lindsey Graham for not backing his Charlottesville excuses
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+