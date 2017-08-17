American Airlines accused of destroying woman’s wedding dress
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
American Airlines faced a lawsuit Tuesday after a woman alleged that the airline’s flight attendant deliberately destroyed her wedding dress in August 2015. The court papers claimed Yewande Oteh of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, decided to sue the airline after it failed to prevent or investigate the incident. Oteh was flying from Philadelphia International Airport to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion