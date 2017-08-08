American icon Glenn Campbell has died
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Glen Campbell, velvet-voiced troubadour of “Wichita Lineman” and “Rhinestone Cowboy” fame, died Tuesday in Nashville according to TMZ: Campbell died Tuesday around 10 AM in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients … according to a source close to his family. The musician released more than 70 albums over a 50-year career, and had a series of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion