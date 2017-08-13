American man punched for Nazi salute in Germany
American Man Punched for Nazi Salute in Germany
A drunk American man was punched as he gave a Nazi salute in the German city of Dresden, police said. Dresden police said the 41-year-old tourist suffered minor injuries in the assault, which took place at 8am on Saturday, reported Associated Press. Police said that the American, whose name was withheld by police for privacy reasons,…
