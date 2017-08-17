Americans flock to therapists amid ‘President Trump stress disorder’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Since President Donald Trump was elected, some Americans suffered from political anxiety and doctors developed a term for it — “President Trump Stress Disorder.” Trump’s rhetoric has seemingly galvanized Americans, stirring protests and rallies from groups like Black Lives Matter and the Klu Klux Klan. Trump ostensibly doubled down on his initial refute of hate groups…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion