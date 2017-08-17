Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Americans flock to therapists amid ‘President Trump stress disorder’

International Business Times

17 Aug 2017 at 07:28 ET                   
'Woman Sitting On Therapists Couch' [Shutterstock] http://tinyurl.com/lhw2jo9

Since President Donald Trump was elected, some Americans suffered from political anxiety and doctors developed a term for it — “President Trump Stress Disorder.” Trump’s rhetoric has seemingly galvanized Americans, stirring protests and rallies from groups like Black Lives Matter and the Klu Klux Klan. Trump ostensibly doubled down on his initial refute of hate groups…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump endorses primary challenger for ‘WEAK’ and ‘toxic’ GOP Senator Jeff Flake
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+