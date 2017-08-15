America’s neo-Nazis are raising money and planning more rallies
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — White supremacists say they are just warming up. Violence at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va., this weekend served as only the latest data point on a dramatically escalating trend line of hate group activity. White supremacists picked up the pace in 2008, after the election of the first African-American president, and again this…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion