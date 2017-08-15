Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

America’s neo-Nazis are raising money and planning more rallies

McClatchy Washington Bureau

15 Aug 2017 at 07:29 ET                   
Andrew Anglin wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat to show his political support for Donald Trump -- via Wiki commons

WASHINGTON — White supremacists say they are just warming up. Violence at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va., this weekend served as only the latest data point on a dramatically escalating trend line of hate group activity. White supremacists picked up the pace in 2008, after the election of the first African-American president, and again this…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump accidentally re-tweets a man calling him a ‘fascist’ — then quickly deletes it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+