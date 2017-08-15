‘An accessory to neo-Nazi domestic terror’: Olbermann indicts Trump’s too-late response to Charlottesville

Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

On Monday’s installment of “The Resistance,” host Keith Olbermann offered one of his most scathing critiques of President Donald Trump yet — that he is, at best, an “apologist” for neo-Nazis.

The president was “dragged in front of a microphone like a nine-year-old playground bully forced to apologize to his victim,” Olbermann said. Although he “finally said something” about the self-avowed Nazi who killed one and maimed dozens of others at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA this weekend, it was “nothing of substance.”

“He said nothing of substance about Heather Heyer,” Olbermann said, naming the counterprotester killed when Alex Fields, Jr. plowed his car through a crowd a protesters. “He said nothing about domestic terror.”

“The president of the United States has lost any moral authority he ever had to comment further on terrorism, domestic or international, at home or abroad,” he claimed.

Trump “is at best indirectly responsible for the domestic terror at Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday,” Olbermann said, “and for whatever comes next.”

He went on to claim that the president is “a sympathizer, an apologist and practically an accessory after the fact to neo-Nazi domestic terrorism.”

Watch Olbermann indict the president for terrorism and murder below.