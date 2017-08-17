Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

An inconvenient truth about an ‘Inconvenient Truth’

Newsweek

17 Aug 2017 at 06:25 ET                   
Former Vice President Al Gore appears on 'All In' on Sept. 29, 2015. [MSNBC]

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. Al Gore has a follow-up to his blockbuster documentary film, An Inconvenient Truth. However, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power was greeted with far less fanfare than the original. This is not surprising given how the first movie dominated the international box office and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Such a disgusting lie’: Trump bullies Lindsey Graham for not backing his Charlottesville excuses
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+