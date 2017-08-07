Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ancient Egypt: Secret Room discovered in Great Pyramid

Newsweek

07 Aug 2017 at 12:01 ET                   
Giza Pyramid (Shutterstock)

An international team of archaeologists believes it is on the cusp of pinpointing the location of a secret room hidden within the Great Pyramid of Giza as it uses cutting-edge laser technology to map the 4,500-year-old ancient Egyptian wonder. Medhi Tayoubi, president of the Heritage Innovation Preservation Institute heading the ScanPyramids project, said that the team,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump-backing tech billionaire Peter Thiel sees ‘50% chance this whole thing ends in disaster’: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+