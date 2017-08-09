Angelina Jolie’s divorce to Brad Pitt is off: report
“Maleficent” actress Angelina Jolie called off her divorce to “Fury” star Brad Pitt, Us Weekly wrote in an exclusive report Monday. After being separated from Pitt for nearly a year, the star has apparently reconsidered. “The divorce is off,” an insider told the magazine. “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and…
