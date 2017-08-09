Quantcast

Angelina Jolie’s divorce to Brad Pitt is off: report

International Business Times

09 Aug 2017 at 17:57 ET                   
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (AFP)

“Maleficent” actress Angelina Jolie called off her divorce to “Fury” star Brad Pitt, Us Weekly wrote in an exclusive report Monday. After being separated from Pitt for nearly a year, the star has apparently reconsidered. “The divorce is off,” an insider told the magazine. “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and…

