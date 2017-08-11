Quantcast

Anne Frank Center responds to Jeffrey Lord’s firing

International Business Times

11 Aug 2017 at 06:43 ET                   
Jeffrey Lord (Photo: Screen capture)

“Good riddance!” That’s what the Anne Frank Center had to say about CNN commentator Jeffrey Lord being fired Thursday after he tweeted, “Sieg Heil,” a victory salute that used to be said at political rallies. “GOOD RIDDANCE, JEFFREY LORD. We commend @CNN for firing @POTUS defender Lord for using Nazi salute on Twitter,” the organization wrote.…

