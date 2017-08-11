Anne Frank Center responds to Jeffrey Lord’s firing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“Good riddance!” That’s what the Anne Frank Center had to say about CNN commentator Jeffrey Lord being fired Thursday after he tweeted, “Sieg Heil,” a victory salute that used to be said at political rallies. “GOOD RIDDANCE, JEFFREY LORD. We commend @CNN for firing @POTUS defender Lord for using Nazi salute on Twitter,” the organization wrote.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion