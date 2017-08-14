Anti-Semitic signs in hotel say Jewish guests must shower before swimming
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Jewish family staying at a hotel in the Swiss Alps encountered more than one sign at the facility that appeared to be anti-Semitic. One note was placed on the refrigerator at the Aparthaus Paradeis hotel, while the other was tacked to the entrance to the hotel pool. “To our Jewish guests: Please take a shower…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion