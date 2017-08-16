Quantcast

Archaeologists uncover villa from ancient Rome

International Business Times

16 Aug 2017 at 07:06 ET                   
Roman Villa- Durrueli

Archaeologists have uncovered new pieces of an ancient Roman villa as well as artifacts that are telling them more about both this particular site and the economic system of Sicily as a whole. The University of South Florida reported that a team excavating the 5,400-square-foot Roman villa called Durrueli, near the coastal town of Realmonte on…

