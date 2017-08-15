Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Argentinian hunter trampled and killed by elephant in Namibia

International Business Times

15 Aug 2017 at 06:27 ET                   
AFP/AFP/File -

An Argentinian man in Namibia was trampled and killed by an elephant Saturday, according to the Namibia Press Agency Monday. Jose Monzalvez, 46, was hunting in a group Saturday afternoon when he was trampled by an elephant in a private wildlife area 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the town of Kalkfeld. He and four others were…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
7 Ways Teachers Can Respond to the Evil of Charlottesville, Starting Now
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+