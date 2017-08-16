Army Black Hawk helicopter with five aboard crashes off Hawaii: US Coast Guard

Black Hawk helicopters -- Shutterstock

Emergency personnel on Wednesday were responding to reports of a downed Army Black Hawk helicopter with five crew aboard off the west coast of Hawaii, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Debris was spotted near Kaena Point, Oahu by the Coast Guard Hercules and Army Black Hawk aircrews at 11:28 pm (5:28 am EDT). Responders were searching for five missing aircrew members.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)