Australian Senator wears burqa in Senate — then demands the clothing be banned
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Pauline Hanson, the leader of Australia’s right-wing One Nation Party, provoked gasps in the Australian national senate Wednesday after she entered the chamber wearing a full-length Burqa and demanding the item of Muslim clothing be banned. Hanson, who has in the past caused controversy by saying students with disabilities should be removed from mainstream schooling, wore…
Watch Video
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion