Australian Senator wears burqa in Senate — then demands the clothing be banned

Newsweek

17 Aug 2017 at 09:19 ET                   
Pauline Hanson taking off Burqa (Screen Capture)

Pauline Hanson, the leader of Australia’s right-wing One Nation Party, provoked gasps in the Australian national senate Wednesday after she entered the chamber wearing a full-length Burqa and demanding the item of Muslim clothing be banned. Hanson, who has in the past caused controversy by saying students with disabilities should be removed from mainstream schooling, wore…


