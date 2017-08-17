Authorities consider shutting down hard-right rallies
A series of hard-right rallies planned for the coming weeks are under threat of being shut down after a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville left one counter-protester dead last weekend. In San Francisco, the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) said it is deciding whether to pull the permit of a group called Patriot Prayer, which…
